Video: Lil Uzi Vert – “Sanguine Paradise”

Lil Uzi Vert has slowly started releasing music again. Back in March, a track called “Free Uzi” leaked on SoundCloud amid label tension with his Atlantic record imprint Generation Now. Since then, we’ve heard two new Uzi songs—”That’s a Rack” and “Sanguine Paradise”—as well as guest features on tracks like TM88’s “Slayerr.” Now, the Philadelphia native is back with a new video for “Sanguine Paradise.”

Directed by the rapper and visual artist Daps, the video opens with a shot of Uzi wandering around New York City with a woman before stumbling into a warehouse nightclub. Shots of nightclub dancers are interspersed with shots of a warehouse horror scene as blood starts falling from ceiling, Blade-style.

Lil Uzi Vert’s studio debut album Luv Is Rage 2 dropped in 2017. Since then, he’s appeared on tracks with Young Thug (“Up”), Lil Pump (“Multi Millionaire”), Juice Wrld (“Wasted”), Playboi Carti (“Bankroll”), Zaytoven (“Strong”), and more. His sophomore album Eternal Atake is still without a release date. Check out the video for “Sanguine Paradise” below.