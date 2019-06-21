TM88 – “Slayerr” (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

Lil Uzi Vert has released a new song with “XO Tour Llif3″ producer TM88. Titled “Slayerr,” the track comes amid recent controversy with Uzi’s label Atlantic Records, who is allegedly preventing his solo music from being released. The label did release two songs—”That’s a Rack” and “Sanguine Paradise”—back in April, and four other unreleased tracks premiered on XO Records boss Amir “Cash” Esmailian’s Beats 1 radio show.

Lil Uzi Vert’s most recent album Luv Is Rage 2 dropped in 2017 featuring the TM88-produced bonus track “Loaded.” In 2018, the duo collaborated on another track called “Mood.” Hear “Slayerr” below.