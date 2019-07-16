Hailey Bieber Calls Maynard James Keenan’s Justin Bieber Diss “Very Childish and Hurtful”

Last week, when Justin Bieber posted the lyrics to Tool’s 2006 song “The Pot” on his Instagram story, many fans (of Bieber and Tool alike) were excited by the gesture—a show of respect, from a pop icon of today to prog metal legend of yore. Tool frontman and noted vintner Maynard James Keenan, unfortunately, was not among those excited fans. Responding to a Consequence of Sound tweet about Bieber’s fandom (“It’s official: Justin Bieber is a Tool fan”) Kennan simply quipped “#bummer.”

Now, Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber has replied to Keenan with a message of her own. “He expressed he was a fan of your music,” she wrote. “Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

Justin Bieber seems to have made a habit of beefing with metal musicians—Marilyn Manson once said he had “the mind of a squirrel.” Whatever the reason for the metal community’s aversion to Bieber, it’s probably safe to say he won’t be purchasing a copy of Tool’s upcoming fifth album come August 30.