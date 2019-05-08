Tool Officially Announce New Album

After a 13-year hiatus, Tool are finally ready release a new album. Metal Injection reports that the band shared the news at a show in Birmingham, AL last night, flashing the release date on a screen: August 30. The band has been teasing the upcoming release incrementally over the past few years; last week, they debuted two new songs at a show in Florida.

The band also shared the announcement on Twitter, though there’s still no word on the album’s title or tracklist: