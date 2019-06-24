The fifth track off XXXTentacion’s 2018 sophomore album ? exhibits all the hallmarks of the controversial artist’s sound — forlorn background vocal loops, lyrics about unrequited love and morose 808 drums.

Following the rapper/singer’s murder in June 2018, “the remedy for a broken heart (why am i so in love)” peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 and currently has more than 250 million streams on Spotify and nearly 100 million plays on YouTube.

See XXXTentacion’s full “the remedy for a broken heart” lyrics and video below.

Why am I so in love?

Why am I so in love?

Why am I so in love?

I don’t know why

Steady tryin’ to maintain

Same things that a blood bitch may frame

My brain can’t fathom what the hate say

He say, she say, how ’bout me say?

Get the Visa

Headed to the islands ASAP

What’s that on my shawty wrist? That’s a AP

I’m the type to save a bitch, C-A-P-E

Feeling like ET, flying out of the Addy

Fucking on shawty, she baddie

Casual convo then at it

I mean I’m better than better, maybe I’m lying

I’m sadder than most of y’all with the money and the freedom, nigga

What is money really worth if it ain’t love?

I’ma find a perfect balance, it’s gon’ take time

I heard shawty still in love through the grapevine

Heard shawty still in love through the grapevine

Heard shawty in love through the grapevine

Mix a little bit of weed with a little bit of cash

With a little bit of this, with a little bit of that

We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all

We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all

Mix a little bit of weed with a little bit of cash

With a little bit of this, with a little bit of that

We gon’ be all, we gon’ be alright

We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all

Mix a little bit of weed with a little bit of cash

With a little bit of this, with a little bit of that

We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all

We gon’ be alright, we gon’ be all

Mix a little bit of weed with a little bit of cash

With a little bit of this, with a little bit of that

We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all

We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all

Why am I so in love?

I don’t know why

Why am I so in love?

I don’t know why

She said I, oh, I, am falling for you, falling for you

I, oh, I, am falling for you, falling for you

I, oh, I, am falling for you, falling for you

I, oh, I, am falling for you, falling for you

Why am I so in love?

Why am I so in love?

Why am I so in love?

I don’t know why

Why am I so in love?

Why am I so in love?

Why am I so in love?

I don’t know why

