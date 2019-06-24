Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to XXXTentacion’s “the remedy for a broken heart”
The fifth track off XXXTentacion’s 2018 sophomore album ? exhibits all the hallmarks of the controversial artist’s sound — forlorn background vocal loops, lyrics about unrequited love and morose 808 drums.
Following the rapper/singer’s murder in June 2018, “the remedy for a broken heart (why am i so in love)” peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 and currently has more than 250 million streams on Spotify and nearly 100 million plays on YouTube.
See XXXTentacion’s full “the remedy for a broken heart” lyrics and video below.
Why am I so in love?
Why am I so in love?
Why am I so in love?
I don’t know why
Steady tryin’ to maintain
Same things that a blood bitch may frame
My brain can’t fathom what the hate say
He say, she say, how ’bout me say?
Get the Visa
Headed to the islands ASAP
What’s that on my shawty wrist? That’s a AP
I’m the type to save a bitch, C-A-P-E
Feeling like ET, flying out of the Addy
Fucking on shawty, she baddie
Casual convo then at it
I mean I’m better than better, maybe I’m lying
I’m sadder than most of y’all with the money and the freedom, nigga
What is money really worth if it ain’t love?
I’ma find a perfect balance, it’s gon’ take time
I heard shawty still in love through the grapevine
Heard shawty still in love through the grapevine
Heard shawty in love through the grapevine
Mix a little bit of weed with a little bit of cash
With a little bit of this, with a little bit of that
We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all
We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all
Mix a little bit of weed with a little bit of cash
With a little bit of this, with a little bit of that
We gon’ be all, we gon’ be alright
We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all
Mix a little bit of weed with a little bit of cash
With a little bit of this, with a little bit of that
We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all
We gon’ be alright, we gon’ be all
Mix a little bit of weed with a little bit of cash
With a little bit of this, with a little bit of that
We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all
We gon’ be all, we gon’ be all
Why am I so in love?
I don’t know why
Why am I so in love?
I don’t know why
She said I, oh, I, am falling for you, falling for you
I, oh, I, am falling for you, falling for you
I, oh, I, am falling for you, falling for you
I, oh, I, am falling for you, falling for you
Why am I so in love?
Why am I so in love?
Why am I so in love?
I don’t know why
Why am I so in love?
Why am I so in love?
Why am I so in love?
I don’t know why
