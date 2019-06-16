Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to XXXTentacion’s “BAD!”
The fifth track off XXXTentacion’s posthumous album Skins clocks in at less than two-minutes long, but it’s one of the release’s most popular offerings among the controversial artist’s core fanbase.
The apparent sequel to the rapper’s hit song “SAD!,” “BAD!” contains familiar lyrical themes of insanity and pain and boasts nearly 200 million streams on Spotify. After its November 2018 release, “BAD!” became the late artist’s third single to go platinum following his death.
See XXXTentacion’s full “BAD!” lyrics and video below.
[Intro] Yeah
[Chorus]
Shawty heard you bad, word, so profane
Something like a bad word, want your love
Call me when you can, girl, goin’ up, goin’ down
In and out, turn around
Shawty heard you bad, word, so profane
Something like a bad, word, want your love
Call me when you can, girl, goin’ up, goin’ down
In and out, turn around, love the way you movin’ now
[Verse]
I might be insane, yeah
But I love the pain, yeah
Feel it in my brain, yeah, oh
Real life, she just wanna heal right
‘Cause I give them chills, right
[Chorus]
Shawty heard you bad, word, so profane
Something like a bad word, want your love
Call me when you can, girl, goin’ up, goin’ down
In and out, turn around
Shawty heard you bad, word, so profane
Something like a bad, word, want your love
Call me when you can, girl, goin’ up, goin’ down
In and out, turn around, love the way you movin’ now
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Jahseh Onfroy, Johnathan Carter Cunningham, Robert Soukiasyan
