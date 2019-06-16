The fifth track off XXXTentacion’s posthumous album Skins clocks in at less than two-minutes long, but it’s one of the release’s most popular offerings among the controversial artist’s core fanbase.

The apparent sequel to the rapper’s hit song “SAD!,” “BAD!” contains familiar lyrical themes of insanity and pain and boasts nearly 200 million streams on Spotify. After its November 2018 release, “BAD!” became the late artist’s third single to go platinum following his death.

See XXXTentacion’s full “BAD!” lyrics and video below.

See also: XXXTentacion Case: A Timeline of the Accusations

[Intro] Yeah

[Chorus]

Shawty heard you bad, word, so profane

Something like a bad word, want your love

Call me when you can, girl, goin’ up, goin’ down

In and out, turn around

Shawty heard you bad, word, so profane

Something like a bad, word, want your love

Call me when you can, girl, goin’ up, goin’ down

In and out, turn around, love the way you movin’ now

[Verse]

I might be insane, yeah

But I love the pain, yeah

Feel it in my brain, yeah, oh

Real life, she just wanna heal right

‘Cause I give them chills, right

[Chorus]

Shawty heard you bad, word, so profane

Something like a bad word, want your love

Call me when you can, girl, goin’ up, goin’ down

In and out, turn around

Shawty heard you bad, word, so profane

Something like a bad, word, want your love

Call me when you can, girl, goin’ up, goin’ down

In and out, turn around, love the way you movin’ now

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Jahseh Onfroy, Johnathan Carter Cunningham, Robert Soukiasyan

See also: XXXTentacion – Moonlight Lyrics | XXXTentacion – Changes Lyrics | XXXTentaction – Look At Me! Lyrics