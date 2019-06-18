C Glizzy, a 16-year-old Florida rapper and friend of XXXTentacion, has been hospitalized in Pompano Beach, Florida, after being shot in the head on Saturday, June 15, three days before the one-year anniversary of XXXTentacion’s murder. Broward County’s WPLG Local 10 reports that the rising teen artist, real name Christian Moore, was shot by an unknown person outside a convenience store. He was rushed to the local Broward hospital by his brother and a friend, but while on the way, the men crashed into an exit ramp, according to WPLG.

Moore underwent hours-long surgery and is expected to survive. WPLG reporter Madeleine Wright tweeted that Glizzy’s mom told her that the teen, who released his album Numb the Pain in April, “is heavily sedated and not talking right now.” The reporter also added that his mother is “hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound to his head.”

Broward law enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Rap artist XXXTentacion was shot and killed during an apparent robbery while in his vehicle just outside Miami on June 18, 2018. He was 20 years old. Four men were arrested in connection with the rapper’s death.