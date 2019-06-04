Japanese folk and electronic legend Haruomi Hosono wrapped a rare set of U.S. shows last night at the Mayan in Los Angeles with the help of Mac DeMarco, who joined the stage to perform “Honey Moon” from Hosono’s 1975 album Tropical Dandy. Mac released a cover of the song last year and has frequently cited the Yellow Magic Orchestra member as one of his biggest inspirations. Hosono was touring the states in honor of the March reissue of his 1973 solo debut Hosono House and played two shows last week at Gramercy Theatre in New York.

Hosono’s “Sports Men” from his 1982 album Philharmony appeared on last month’s Japanese city pop compilation Pacific Breeze, a collection that includes work from Hitomi Tohyama, Minako Yoshida, Haruomi Hosono, Yukihiro Takahashi, and more. Hosono also composed the score for Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Palme d’Or-winning 2018 film Shoplifters and released his 21st solo album Vu Ja De in 2017. Vampire Weekend recently sampled his track “Talking” on the song “2012” from their new album Father of the Bride. Mac, for his part, released his latest album Here Comes the Cowboy last month.

You can read Spin’s essay on Japanese ambient music by Hosono and others here. Watch Haruomi and Mac jam together below.

