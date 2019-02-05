Haruomi Hosono Announces U.S. Tour, New Version of Hosono House

Japanese luminary Haruomi Hosono has announced a re-arranged, re-recorded edition of his 1973 album Hosono House and shared the first taste, a high-fidelity version of “薔薇と野獣” (“Rose and Beast”). The new project, entitled Hochono House, will be released on March 6, Exclaim! reports. The original album, recorded in Hosono’s bedroom at the time, was the musician’s solo debut following his work in the folk band Happy End, and predates by five years his co-founding of the influential electronic group Yellow Magic Orchestra. Hosono has also announced a concert at New York’s Gramercy Theatre on May 29 and Los Angeles’ The Mayan on June 3.

Hochono House comes in the wake of last fall’s reissue of its source material and four other Hosono solo albums. He most recently soundtracked Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film Shoplifters, nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at this year’s Academy Awards. Vampire Weekend’s new song “2021” samples Hosono’s 1984 ambient album Watering a Flower. Read Spin’s essay on that project and others like it here.

Ticket sales for Hosono’s U.S. shows start Friday. Listen to Hosono’s new version of “Rose and Beast” below.