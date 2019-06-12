Playboi Carti Has No Plans to Make Music With His Girlfriend Iggy Azalea

In case you missed it, Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea are dating. They live together in Atlanta and seem happy enough, based on a visit to their home in Fader’s new Carti cover story, which reveals that Iggy decorated the place with photos of her family and does things like cook Carti hot cross buns while he rolls blunts.

On one hand, the pairing makes sense: Carti has questionable taste in friends. He has pretty good taste in music, though, which makes a relationship with one of rap’s most bemoaned figures a little more perplexing. Alas, he tells the magazine, “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody.”

Which begs a question that we must consider: have these love birds hit the studio? Has cohabiting in the Atlanta woods, doing whatever it is Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea do, inspired any tunes? Not even in the slightest:

Carti says their relationship is strictly personal; they haven’t made any music together and don’t have plans to. “That’s a whole ‘nother thing,” he says. “I support everything she does.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, for now, your lane is safe. You can read the full story here.