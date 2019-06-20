Philippe Zdar: David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Mark Ronson, Rostam, & More React to Cassius Member’s Death

French producer Philippe Zdar died on Wednesday, after what police have identified as “an accidental fall, through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building.” The producer (born Philippe Cerboneschi) was best known as one half of the electronic duo Cassius, though he also worked with artists like Cut Copy, Chromeo, Two Door Cinema Club, Franz Ferdinand, MC Solaar, and Phoenix, with whom Zdar picked up a Grammy for the seminal Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. He was planning to release a new Cassius album this Friday.

Since the news of Zdar’s death broke, tributes from the late producer’s collaborators and admirers have been pouring in from across social media. Here are some of those posts, collected below.

Sad awakening here 🙁 I just heard Philippe Zdar from @CASSIUSOFFICIAL passed away. I can’t stop remembering amazing parties we had all together. All my loving to your family, BoomBass and Pedro. RIP

Awful news about Phillipe Zdar, what an unbelievably lovely man with an incredible legacy. I was mesmerized by this record as a 15 year old https://t.co/H79OZ19Nxq — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) June 20, 2019

So fucking sad to learn about Philippe Zdar last night. A true, true legend whose influence hangs over not just dance but indie, hip hop, all of it. I remember buying Feeling For You when it first came out and being blown away… My condolences to his family and friends 💔💔💔 — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) June 20, 2019

philippe zdar was such a huge inspiration. i remember spending weeks mastering ‘unbelievers’ — putting it up against phoenix’s ‘1901’ as the benchmark of an incredible mix, —nothing could touch it. we had to mix it over and over again just to get close. — Rostam (@matsoR) June 20, 2019

every single mix on ‘wolfgang amadeus phoenix’ is a masterpiece— loud, exciting, wide as hell and never, ever harsh. #zdar — Rostam (@matsoR) June 20, 2019

before @CASSIUSOFFICIAL Zdar made the best House Music album ever Pansoul alongside @etiennedecrecy as #Motorbass. please play this very loud in his memory & may he soar into the infinite beyond. https://t.co/yltsjCBQr1 — Tommie Sunshine 😎✊️🌹 (@tommiesunshine) June 20, 2019

He mixed Needy Girl & Rage for the Euro release of our 1st album. Then he mixed the entire Fancy Footwork album. Then Business Casual. He played a huge role in developing our sound. We’re devastated. RIP Philippe Zdar of Cassius, Motorbass & La Funk Mob, a true musical genius. pic.twitter.com/Y7pNmzREyt — FUNKLORDZ (@Chromeo) June 20, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of the legendary #philippezdar of @CASSIUSOFFICIAL. A true original and a unique talent who was involved in making our first album, as well as so many amazing records. Your energy and generosity will be sorely missed. RIP brozeur xxx ❤️❤️❤️ — cut copy (@cutcopy) June 20, 2019

Such sad news about Philippe Zdar. He leaves behind an incredible legacy and will be remembered as one of the most passionate and inspirational house producers of all time. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5xhwiSgClw — Ministry of Sound (@ministryofsound) June 20, 2019

Goddammit RIP Philip Zdar. Terrible terrible — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) June 20, 2019

Phillipe Zdar played such a huge part in creating so many important records that shaped and influenced some of the greatest music ever. Very sad to hear of his passing. What an influence. What an outstanding contribution to life, love and music. Farewell to a true legend. ❤️❤️❤️ — Bag Raiders (@bag_raiders) June 20, 2019

Totally devastated by the loss of my friend Phillipe Zdar. Can’t really process it at the moment. Just feel awful. — Αλεξ Καπράνος (@alkapranos) June 20, 2019

Oh dear, that’s so sad about Zdar, fantastic producer 💗 https://t.co/Km7Of9XU6f — ed simons (@eddychemical) June 20, 2019

Love and respect to @CASSIUSOFFICIAL RIP Philippe Zdar https://t.co/MqRCK0gOU5 — Jesus Jones (@jesusjonesband) June 20, 2019

RIP Philippe Zdar. One of my favorite mixers ever… — SKYLAR (@skylar__spence) June 20, 2019

Shocked by the passing of Philippe Zdar. an incredible career and legacy. His work in the early days with Le Funk Mob and Etienne de Crecy gave French electronic music a gold standard that fulfilled its promise through Cassius, Daft Punk and beyond . RIP to the Motorbass — Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) June 20, 2019

RIP Philippe Zdar, a visionary and tectonic force who shaped the geography of modern dance music. I am so sorry to the many friends who mourn his sudden and terrible loss tonight. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) June 20, 2019