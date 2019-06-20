News \

Philippe Zdar: David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Mark Ronson, Rostam, & More React to Cassius Member’s Death

Philippe Zdar
CREDIT: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

French producer Philippe Zdar died on Wednesday, after what police have identified as “an accidental fall, through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building.” The producer (born Philippe Cerboneschi) was best known as one half of the electronic duo Cassius, though he also worked with artists like Cut Copy, Chromeo, Two Door Cinema Club, Franz Ferdinand, MC Solaar, and Phoenix, with whom Zdar picked up a Grammy for the seminal Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. He was planning to release a new Cassius album this Friday.

Since the news of Zdar’s death broke, tributes from the late producer’s collaborators and admirers have been pouring in from across social media. Here are some of those posts, collected below.

 

Will Gottsegen
