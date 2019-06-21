Bono and The Edge Grab Lunch With the Obamas in South of France

Barack and Michelle Obama must not sleep. The former president and First Lady have spent the last year signing big-budget media deals with Netflix and Spotify, in addition to releasing memoirs and making other celebrity appearances. Most recently, the couple was spotted in the south of France, where they’ve been vacationing with daughters Malia and Sasha Obama. Besides getting what sounds like some much-needed R&R in Avignon, the family met up with two of rock’s most prodigious statesmen: U2 members Bono and the Edge.

As TMZ points out, the aging rockers met the family for lunch in Èze, a village only a few miles east of Nice. And what a Nice lunch it must’ve been for the group, who dined at La Chèvre d’Or, a luxury resort and 2 Michelin-starred restaurant overlooking the French Riviera. Did they discuss U2’s appearance on DAMN., the latest album from an Barack’s favorite Pulitzer Prize-winning poet? Or maybe they spoke about the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership, which was given to Bono last year.