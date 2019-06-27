In February, BET’s social media team made the mistake of highlighting an article on Cardi B’s win at the Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album by rudely antagonizing Nicki Minaj. The since-deleted tweet read, “meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” an extremely unnecessary remark that lead to both Minaj and Lil Wayne canceling their headlining appearance at the BET Experience summer concert series.

She also made it clear she would not attend the BET Awards, which aired this past Sunday. With reports that the show garnered its lowest ratings in the network’s history, Minaj—who normally never holds a grudge—went out of her way to point out why she believes that to be the case. “When u go out of ur way to b spiteful & hurt artists who have always supported ur show… when you fire great ppl who have put their heart & soul into the show… when you’d rather be a messy reality show than a prestigious award show… when ur still being dragged by that lace,” she tweeted, making sure to reference the original tweet.

While its not clear whether the news about the BET Awards ratings slump is factual, it is apparent that Nicki is not letting this slight go anytime soon.