Mustard – “On God” (ft. ASAP Ferg, YG, Tyga, & ASAP Rocky)

DJ Mustard—or just Mustard now, if you will—linked up with 03 Greedo to release the collaborative album Still Summer in the Projects back in April, and the West Coast hitmaker hasn’t slowed down since. The beatsmith announced his third studio album Perfect Ten last month, which is slated to feature his recent Migos collab “Pure Water,” as well as the followup single “100 Bands,” which includes guest verses from Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Quavo, and YG. Now, the busiest man in hip-hop is back with a new track called “On God” featuring ASAP Ferg, YG, Tyga, and ASAP Rocky.

The track opens with menacing orchestral strings as YG and Ferg trade verses about money and women. Tyga offers a surprisingly tight verse, which echoes the other rappers’ “On God” refrain.

Perfect Ten is out June 28 via 10 Summers/Interscope. Check out “On God” below.