03 Greedo has released a new album titled Still Summer in the Projects. It’s the Watts rapper’s first LP since beginning a 20 year prison sentence in Texas last June on gun and drug trafficking charges. Los Angeles heavyweight Mustard (fka DJ Mustard) produced all 11 songs, and recording sessions took place during Greedo’s final months of freedom. The project closes with a monologue recorded over the phone from the rapper’s correctional facility. YG, Trilliano, and Shoreline Mafia’s Rob Vicious and Ohgeesy contribute features.

Still Summer in the Projects is Greedo’s first full-length since last year’s God Level, one of Spin’s 51 best albums of 2018. The prolific artist also released the mixtape The Wolf of Grape Street last May and the joint EP Porter 2 Grape with Nef the Pharaoh last July. It has been reported that Greedo recorded over 600 unreleased songs during the two years between his conviction and start date. Highlights released since his imprisonment include Freddie Gibbs’ “Death Row,” Buddy’s “Cubicle,” and fellow incarcerated Angeleno Drakeo the Ruler’s “Let’s Go.” Mustard, for his part, released his Migos-featuring single “Pure Water” in January.

You can listen to 03 Greedo’s album Still Summer in the Projects below.