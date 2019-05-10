Mustard Teams Up With Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Quavo, and YG on “100 Bands”

Mustard (formerly DJ Mustard) has released a new star-studded single called “100 Bands.” Featuring guest verses from Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Quavo, and YG, the track feels pretty far from the material that made the producer a household name.

Mustard recently teamed up with 03 Greedo on the collaborative release Still Summer in the Projects. The Ketchup producer also released a track with Migos called “Pure Water” earlier this year. YG has a new album on the way titled 4Real 4Real. Though the project was slated to drop May 3, it still hasn’t been released. Hear “100 Bands” below.