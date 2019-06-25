Jenny Lewis just concluded a run on the road supporting Death Cab for Cutie and promoting her On the Line album, which was released in March. Last night, the former Rilo Kiley leader stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Wasted Youth,” one of the highlights of her recent album. (It features an indelible couplet rhyming “the bourbon is gone” with “mercury hasn’t been in retrograde for that long.”) In matching skull-adorned garb—not Grateful Dead skulls, to be clear—Lewis and her band gave a spirited rendition of the song with Lewis manning a colorfully adorned electric piano.

On her stint with Death Cab, Lewis joined the band onstage to duet with Ben Gibbard on their Postal Service collaboration “Nothing Better.” She performed on Jimmy Kimmel to celebrate the release of On the Line in March, and streamed an elaborate star-studded listening party and variety show for the album that featured St. Vincent, Beck, Mac DeMarco, Danielle Haim, Jim James, Tim Heidecker, and more. She will be hitting the road for a series of North American and European headlining dates in July.

Watch Lewis and her band perform “Wasted Youth” on Colbert below.