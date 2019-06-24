Flying Lotus was one of four dozen artists who contributed to Warp Records’ 30 year anniversary celebration this past weekend on NTS Radio, playing a 50-minute mix alongside the likes of Brian Eno, Oneohtrirx Point Never, Aphex Twin, Kelela, Kelly Moran, Death Grips, and more. FlyLo’s set, now archived on Mixcloud, features unreleased songs from his soundtracks for Shinichirō Watanabe (on the director’s anime series Carole & Tuesday and short film Blade Runner Black Out 2022), as well as stray collaborations with George Clinton and SiR, alternate versions of songs from his new album Flamagra, and a stash of unheard remixes.

We would like to draw your attention in particular to Flying Lotus’ flip of Soulja Boy’s 2007 opus “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” which the Los Angeles producer pairs with horror film synths, removing the song quite far from its schoolyard roots. The mix also includes FlyLo remixes of Brainfeeder labelmate Brandon Coleman’s “Walk Free” and Shunsuke Ono’s cover of Shintaro Sakamoto’s “Disco Is,” while Iglooghost and Little Snake rework “Takashi” and the David Lynch monologue “Fire Is Coming” from Flamagra, respectively. You can view the full tracklist at NTS’ website.

Listen to the mix below. The “Crank That” remix begins around the 3:30 mark.