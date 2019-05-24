flying-lotus-flamagra-stream

Flying Lotus’ sixth studio album Flamagra is now available in full. Announced last month, the release comes five years after his last album You’re Dead and includes guest appearances from George Clinton, Solange, Thundercat, Tierra Whack, Shabazz Palaces, Toro Y Moi, and David Lynch, who performs a spoken-word verse on a track called “Fire is Coming.”

Since “Fire is Coming”‘s release last month, the producer has unveiled songs like “Takashi,” “Spontaneous,” “More,” and “Black Balloons Reprise” with Denzel Curry. “More” later received an animated video from Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe, which depicted FlyLo stranded on an alien planet. Stream the producer’s new album Flamagra below.