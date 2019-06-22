Death Grips Debut 30-Minutes of Unreleased Music on NTS Radio

Warp Records is celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend with a series of NTS Radio live sets from some of their most celebrated acts. After an exclusive set of Aphex Twin rarities, Warp affiliates and noise-rap provocateurs Death Grips premiered a half-hour mix titled “Gmail and the restraining orders.” As Pitchfork points out, the set contains completely new material from the band.

Warp’s NTS broadcast continues today and tomorrow with sets from Flying Lotus, Hudson Mohawke, and Oneohtrix Point Never, as well as second sets from Autechre and Aphex Twin. Last night, Autechre debuted a full hour of previously-unreleased material recorded between 1989 and 1993. Death Grips’ latest album Year of the Snitch was released in June 2018. Hear their WXAXRXP set below.