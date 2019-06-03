Bon Iver Release New Songs “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like),” Expand Tour

Following his headlining performance at All Points East, Bon Iver has released two new songs, entitled “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like).” Justin Vernon and his band premiered the recordings at their All Points East performance, and revealed a new website, icommai.com. A press release claims that the songs will be included on an upcoming Bon Iver album.

The lyric videos for the new tracks feature an exhaustive list of credits. The mini-operatic “Man (U Like)” features Moses Sumney adding to the barrage of vocal call and response; Bruce Hornsby plays piano, and Bryce Dessner provides a choral arrangement. Hornsby is also listed as one of the song’s three “writers.” (Vernon collaborated with Hornsby on his latest album, Absolute Zero, which was released in April.) “Hey Ma,” which features a more conventional pop structure, features Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner on vocals and guitar, and lists producers and favored Vernon collaborators Brad Cook and BJ Burton as cowriters. The lyric video features home videos of Vernon’s family.

Vernon has also expanded the Bon Iver tour planned for this fall, adding new shows with support from Feist (and a Brooklyn show with Yo La Tengo at the Barclays Center) in October. Bon Iver’s expanded list of September dates feature support from Sharon Van Etten.

Bon Iver’s last album was 2016’s 22, A Million. Listen to “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like),” and check out Vernon’s new tour dates, below.