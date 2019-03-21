Bruce Hornsby – “Cast-Off” (ft. Justin Vernon)

Americana veteran Bruce Hornsby has released “Cast-Off,” the second single from his forthcoming solo album Absolute Zero. The slow burner features Hornsby on piano and trading lines with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and S. Carey, with instrumental contributions from indie stalwarts Brad Cook, Jeremy Ylvisaker, Hornsby’s Noisemaker bandmate JV Collier, and more. The cast came together spontaneously, Hornsby said in a statement, during a recording session at Vernon’s April Base outpost in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Hornsby said the song is “about acceptance and even gratitude in the face of rejection, egolessness, patience, and humility.”

“Cast-Off” follows Absolute Zero’s lead single “Voyager One,” a jam-y collaboration with the New York chamber sextet yMusic. Hornsby recently spoke about the album, his Grateful Dead days, and finding inspiration in younger generations on Aquarium Drunkard’s podcast Transmissions. Absolute Zero features several appearances by Vernon and yMusic, plus drummer Jack DeJohnette and producer Blake Mills. The LP is out April 12 and Hornsby will take the project on the road with the Noisemakers starting later in April. Tickets for the tour are available here. Bon Iver, for their part, launch a brief U.S. tour next week.

Listen to “Cast-Off” below.