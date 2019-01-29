Bon Iver has announced a new tour for spring 2019. Justin Vernon and the gang will kick things off in Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia before making stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Memphis, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, East Moline, and Detroit, where the tour wraps on April 8. Bon Iver’s last album was 2016’s 22, A Million. Read our review of that album here, and find the new tour dates below. Presale begins tomorrow, January 30, with tickets going on sale to the public on February 1.

Bon Iver spring tour dates:

3/27 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

3/28 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

3/29 Cleveland, OH – Keybank State Theatre

3/31 Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

4/1 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

4/3 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

4/4 St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater

4/6 East Moline, IL – Rust Belt

4/8 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre