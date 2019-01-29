News \
Bon Iver Announce 2019 U.S. Tour
Bon Iver has announced a new tour for spring 2019. Justin Vernon and the gang will kick things off in Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia before making stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Memphis, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, East Moline, and Detroit, where the tour wraps on April 8. Bon Iver’s last album was 2016’s 22, A Million. Read our review of that album here, and find the new tour dates below. Presale begins tomorrow, January 30, with tickets going on sale to the public on February 1.
View this post on Instagram
We’re excited to announce our spring tour! As a member of boniver.org, you will get first chance to purchase presale tickets with your unique code. Assigned codes can be found by registering for or logging in to an existing account at link in profile. Registered members will have access to purchase tickets starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 30 at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets will be available to the general public this Friday, February 1 at 10:00 AM local time. There is a strict 4 ticket limit.
Bon Iver spring tour dates:
3/27 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
3/28 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
3/29 Cleveland, OH – Keybank State Theatre
3/31 Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
4/1 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
4/3 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
4/4 St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater
4/6 East Moline, IL – Rust Belt
4/8 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre