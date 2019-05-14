Bon Iver Announces U.S. Dates With Indigo Girls and Sharon Van Etten

Bon Iver have announced a run of shows this summer accompanied by Indigo Girls and Sharon Van Etten. The former duo, whom Justin Vernon has credited with inspiring his 15-year-old self to pursue a life of music, will join Vernon and Co. on Aug. 31 in Missoula, Mont. Three shows with Van Etten are scheduled the following week, with two stops in Colorado and one in Washington. The announcement follows last month’s news that Bon Iver will play two shows this December in Brooklyn with the Minnesota dance troupe TU Dance.

Bon Iver and Indigo Girls released their last albums 22, A Million and One Day Later in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Vernon more recently appeared on Bruce Hornsby’s album Absolute Zero and, oddly enough, Mike Will Made-It’s Creed II soundtrack. Van Etten’s latest full-length Remind Me Tomorrow dropped in January. (You can read our review here.)

View Bon Iver’s full 2019 U.S. tour schedule below. Tickets are available this Friday on the band’s website.

Bon Iver 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

August 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

August 31 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater *

September 2 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^

September 3 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

September 6 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre ^

December 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre !

December 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre !

* with Indigo Girls

^ with Sharon Van Etten

! with TU Dance