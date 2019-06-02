Bon Iver Unveils New Website, Debuts 2 New Songs at All Points East

Bon Iver performed a headlining set at London’s All Points East festival Sunday night, and during their set, the band took the opportunity to debut new music. As NME reports, Justin Vernon and his bandmates closed out the night by playing recordings of two new songs through the sound system. Fans on Twitter claim the songs are titled “Hey Ma” and “U.”

The band also projected a URL for the website “icommai” on screen during their set. The site offers a lengthy list of what appears to be collaborators connected to new Bon Iver music which include Moses Sumney, Bryce Dessner (of The National), Bruce Hornsby, Jenn Wasner (of Wye Oak) and more. The site also features a variety of scattered .gifs and images similar to a Tumblr or New Hive site. Spin has reached out to Bon Iver and their label for more information.

Bon Iver’s last album 22, A Million was released in 2016. Since then, he’s released an album with Aaron Dessner, started a streaming platform, and appeared on the recent Bruce Hornsby song “Cast-Off.” He’s also hosted campaign rallies for Wisconsin Democrats and collaborated with Eminem on a song which who’s message he later said that he was “not a fan of.” See video footage of the latest songs below.

Amazing. @boniver just finished their set @allpointseastuk and are currently playing a couple of brand new tracks over the PA as people leave. pic.twitter.com/rganbYgPtS — Greg Cochrane (@GregCochrane) June 2, 2019