Here Are the Lyrics to XXXTentacion & Lil Pump’s “Arms Around You”
One of XXXTentacion’s most pop-leaning posthumous releases, “Arms Around You” features a bevy of belated collaborators, including Lil Pump, Maluma and Swae Lee.
Produced by Skrillex, Mally Mall and Jon FX, the three-minute track saw release in October and was soon followed by a music video that featured an animated version of the late rapper/singer alongside the song’s living artists. “Arms Around You” bowed at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.
See XXXTentacion & Lil Pump’s full “Arms Around You” lyrics and video below.
Oh-oh (ooh, ooh)
(Lil Pump, Maluma, baby)
Mally, Mally Mall
Arms around you
Te amo mami, let me hold you
Wrap me arms right around you, girl, oh yeah
Good lovin’ got all around you
To make sure no one could harm you
Dale, mami, let me have you, ooyy
Yeah, she drivin’ me crazy (Yeah)
I take drugs on the daily (Ooh)
Pull out the ‘Rari or the Mercedes (Which one?)
Yeah, she got my heart racing, racing (Yeah)
Foreign cars, foreign hoes
Yeah, we got a lot of those (Ooh)
10 bands on my Gucci coat (Ooh)
Ten hoes in the studio (Huh)
Guess I’m gonna miss you though (Yuh)
But I got a lot of dope (Brr)
Spanish bitch, she love the coke (Brrt)
Put my dick straight down her throat
I know that your baby daddy broke (Broke)
Take your wife backstage at a festival
Penthouse, fifty-fourth flo’, let’s go (Let’s go)
And my hotel came with a stripper pole
Arms around you
Te amo mami, let me hold you
Wrap me arms right around you, girl, oh yeah (Oh)
Good lovin’ got all around you
To make sure no one could harm you
Dale, mami, let me have you, oh yeah
If you ever get to feel my touch
Then you might never get enough
Yes, I know you feel the ambiance (Ambiance, hey)
Love you like I’ll never see you again
Only real cause I’m not for pretend (No)
Reaching out with your arms extended (Yeah, yeah)
My love, is emergency
And I can sense the urgency (Ya-aah)
Come, let me, woah-oh-ooh
Your body is just for me (for me)
It was like sorcery
She left me like an alcoholic (Woah-oh-ooh)
Arms around you
Te amo mami, let me hold you
Wrap me arms right around you, girl, oh yeah (Oh)
Good lovin’ got all around you
To make sure no one could harm you
Dale, mami, let me have you, oh yeah
Yeah, Maluma baby (Dice)
Ey, mamá (Mamá), te espera un party en mi cama (Cama)
Me encanta la forma en que me hablas (Hablas)
Invita a tu amiga la buena
Pa’ que fumemos como fumamos en La Habana
Siempre andamos positivos
Esa es la forma en que vivo, activo
Que se joda quien no esté en lo mismo
Yo disfruto mientras siga vivo
Di que sí que no te cuesta
Si conmigo estás vestida de Chanel (Oh, yeah)
Hasta los pies (Oh, yeah)
Si tú te pones pa’l problema
Yo me pongo como se tiene que ser
De una vez, bebé, bebé (Maluma, baby)
Arms around you
Te amo mami, let me hold you
Wrap me arms right around you, girl, oh yeah (Oh-ooh)
Good lovin’ got all around you
To make sure no one could harm you
Dale, mami, let me have you (Have you), oh yeah
