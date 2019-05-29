One of XXXTentacion’s most pop-leaning posthumous releases, “Arms Around You” features a bevy of belated collaborators, including Lil Pump, Maluma and Swae Lee.

Produced by Skrillex, Mally Mall and Jon FX, the three-minute track saw release in October and was soon followed by a music video that featured an animated version of the late rapper/singer alongside the song’s living artists. “Arms Around You” bowed at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See XXXTentacion & Lil Pump’s full “Arms Around You” lyrics and video below.

Oh-oh (ooh, ooh)

(Lil Pump, Maluma, baby)

Mally, Mally Mall

Arms around you

Te amo mami, let me hold you

Wrap me arms right around you, girl, oh yeah

Good lovin’ got all around you

To make sure no one could harm you

Dale, mami, let me have you, ooyy

Yeah, she drivin’ me crazy (Yeah)

I take drugs on the daily (Ooh)

Pull out the ‘Rari or the Mercedes (Which one?)

Yeah, she got my heart racing, racing (Yeah)

Foreign cars, foreign hoes

Yeah, we got a lot of those (Ooh)

10 bands on my Gucci coat (Ooh)

Ten hoes in the studio (Huh)

Guess I’m gonna miss you though (Yuh)

But I got a lot of dope (Brr)

Spanish bitch, she love the coke (Brrt)

Put my dick straight down her throat

I know that your baby daddy broke (Broke)

Take your wife backstage at a festival

Penthouse, fifty-fourth flo’, let’s go (Let’s go)

And my hotel came with a stripper pole

Arms around you

Te amo mami, let me hold you

Wrap me arms right around you, girl, oh yeah (Oh)

Good lovin’ got all around you

To make sure no one could harm you

Dale, mami, let me have you, oh yeah

If you ever get to feel my touch

Then you might never get enough

Yes, I know you feel the ambiance (Ambiance, hey)

Love you like I’ll never see you again

Only real cause I’m not for pretend (No)

Reaching out with your arms extended (Yeah, yeah)

My love, is emergency

And I can sense the urgency (Ya-aah)

Come, let me, woah-oh-ooh

Your body is just for me (for me)

It was like sorcery

She left me like an alcoholic (Woah-oh-ooh)

Arms around you

Te amo mami, let me hold you

Wrap me arms right around you, girl, oh yeah (Oh)

Good lovin’ got all around you

To make sure no one could harm you

Dale, mami, let me have you, oh yeah

Yeah, Maluma baby (Dice)

Ey, mamá (Mamá), te espera un party en mi cama (Cama)

Me encanta la forma en que me hablas (Hablas)

Invita a tu amiga la buena

Pa’ que fumemos como fumamos en La Habana

Siempre andamos positivos

Esa es la forma en que vivo, activo

Que se joda quien no esté en lo mismo

Yo disfruto mientras siga vivo

Di que sí que no te cuesta

Si conmigo estás vestida de Chanel (Oh, yeah)

Hasta los pies (Oh, yeah)

Si tú te pones pa’l problema

Yo me pongo como se tiene que ser

De una vez, bebé, bebé (Maluma, baby)

Arms around you

Te amo mami, let me hold you

Wrap me arms right around you, girl, oh yeah (Oh-ooh)

Good lovin’ got all around you

To make sure no one could harm you

Dale, mami, let me have you (Have you), oh yeah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Edgar Barrera, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, Jamal F. Rashid, John Crawford, Juan Jose Arias, Khalif Brown, Sonny Moore

