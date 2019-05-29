Lyrics \

Here Are the Lyrics to XXXTentacion’s “Fuck Love,” Feat. Trippie Redd

XXXTentacion Fourth Murder Suspect
CREDIT: Handout/Getty Images

XXXTentacion tapped fellow rising emo rapper/singer Trippie Redd for the chorus on “Fuck Love,” the third single released from his first album 17.

Following XXXTentacion’s murder in June 2018, the song rose to No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Before his passing, XXXTentacion was facing trial for serious charges stemming from alleged assault and battery on his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

See alsoXXXTentacion Case: A Timeline of the Accusations

See XXXTentacion’s full “Fuck Love” lyrics and video below.

Ooh
Baby, I need you in my life, in my life
Please, bae, don’t go switching side, switching sides
I swear this is where you reside, you reside
Please bae, don’t go switching sides, switching sides
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ooh, please don’t throw your love away, huh
Please don’t throw your love away, huh
Please don’t throw your love away, huh, yeah, ayy

I’m nauseous, I’m dyin’
(She ripped my heart right out)
Can’t find her, someone to
(My eyes are all cried out)
Lost it, riots
Gunfire inside my head, I’ve
Lost it, riots
Gunfire inside my head

Baby, I need you in my life, in my life
Please, bae, don’t go switching side, switching sides
I swear this is where you reside, you reside
Please, bae, don’t go switching sides, switching sides
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ooh, please don’t throw your love away, huh
Please don’t throw your love away, huh
Please don’t throw your love away, huh, yeah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., BUILT BY SEVEN

Written by: Danny Lee Snodgrass, Dexter Randall, Jahseh Onfroy, Michael Lamar II White, Nick Mira

See also: XXXTentacion – Jocelyn Flores Lyrics | XXXTentacion – Changes Lyrics | XXXTentaction – Look At Me! Lyrics

SPIN Staff
Tags: lyrics, Trippie Redd, xxxtentacion