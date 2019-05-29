XXXTentacion tapped fellow rising emo rapper/singer Trippie Redd for the chorus on “Fuck Love,” the third single released from his first album 17.

Following XXXTentacion’s murder in June 2018, the song rose to No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Before his passing, XXXTentacion was facing trial for serious charges stemming from alleged assault and battery on his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

See also: XXXTentacion Case: A Timeline of the Accusations

See XXXTentacion’s full “Fuck Love” lyrics and video below.