Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to XXXTentacion’s “Fuck Love,” Feat. Trippie Redd
XXXTentacion tapped fellow rising emo rapper/singer Trippie Redd for the chorus on “Fuck Love,” the third single released from his first album 17.
Following XXXTentacion’s murder in June 2018, the song rose to No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Before his passing, XXXTentacion was facing trial for serious charges stemming from alleged assault and battery on his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
See also: XXXTentacion Case: A Timeline of the Accusations
See XXXTentacion’s full “Fuck Love” lyrics and video below.
Ooh
Baby, I need you in my life, in my life
Please, bae, don’t go switching side, switching sides
I swear this is where you reside, you reside
Please bae, don’t go switching sides, switching sides
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ooh, please don’t throw your love away, huh
Please don’t throw your love away, huh
Please don’t throw your love away, huh, yeah, ayy
I’m nauseous, I’m dyin’
(She ripped my heart right out)
Can’t find her, someone to
(My eyes are all cried out)
Lost it, riots
Gunfire inside my head, I’ve
Lost it, riots
Gunfire inside my head
Baby, I need you in my life, in my life
Please, bae, don’t go switching side, switching sides
I swear this is where you reside, you reside
Please, bae, don’t go switching sides, switching sides
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Ooh, please don’t throw your love away, huh
Please don’t throw your love away, huh
Please don’t throw your love away, huh, yeah
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., BUILT BY SEVEN
Written by: Danny Lee Snodgrass, Dexter Randall, Jahseh Onfroy, Michael Lamar II White, Nick Mira
See also: XXXTentacion – Jocelyn Flores Lyrics | XXXTentacion – Changes Lyrics | XXXTentaction – Look At Me! Lyrics