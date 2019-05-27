One of XXXTentacion’s most popular songs among his cult fanbase, “Jocelyn Flores” deals with familiar lyrical themes of suicide, depression and loss.

The second single off the controversial artist’s first album 17 was inspired by a 16-year-old girl named Jocelyn Amparo Flores, who committed suicide in May 2017 while visiting XXXTentacion in South Florida.

Following Flores’ passing, XXXTentacion took to Instagram Live to offer his condolences to her family. Less than a year after the track’s August 2017 release, the singer/rapper would be shot and killed during an apparent robbery in Broward County, Florida.

See XXXTentacion’s full “Jocelyn Flores” lyrics and video below.

I know you so well, so well

I mean, I can do anything that he can

I’ve been pretty

I know you’re somewhere, somewhere

I’ve been trapped in my mind girl, just holding on

I don’t wanna pretend there’s something, we’re nothing

I’ve been stuck thinking ’bout her, I can’t hold back

I’m in pain, wanna put ten shots in my brain

I’ve been tripping ’bout some things, can’t change

Suicidal, same time I’m tame

Picture this, in bed, get a phone call

Girl that you fucked with killed herself

That was this summer and nobody helped

And ever since then, man, I hate myself

Wanna fucking end it

Pessimistic

All wanna see me with no pot to piss in

But niggas been excited ’bout the grave I’m digging

Having conversations about my haste decisions

Fucking sickening

At the same time, memory surfaced through the grapevine

‘Bout my uncle playing with a slipknot

Post traumatic stress got me fucked up

Been fucked up since a couple months they had a nigga locked up

I be feeling pain, I be feeling pain just to hold on

And I don’t feel the same, I’m so numb

I be feeling pain, I be feeling pain just to hold on

And I don’t feel the same, I’m so numb

I know you so well, I know you well

I mean, I can do anything that he can

I’ve been pretty

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Jahseh Onfroy, Shiloh Dynasty

