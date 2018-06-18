XXXTentacion Shot in Miami: TMZ

XXXTentacion has been shot in Miami, according to a report from TMZ. “An eyewitness tells us he appeared lifeless with no pulse,” their story reads in part. A representative for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office told Spin that the office is currently gathering information about the incident and will publish a statement about it shortly. A tweet from the sheriff’s office indicated that the shooting occurred in Deerfield Beach.

#BreakingNews #BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The Florida rapper was reportedly leaving from a motorcycle dealership today when someone ran up to his car and shot him. He is currently awaiting trial on domestic violence charges for allegedly abusing his then-pregnant girlfriend. His music was recently at the center of controversy, when Spotify removed it from all official playlists as part of a new “anti-hate” policy, then backtracked after swift criticism over the policy’s implementation. None of this has slowed XXXTentacion’s commercial success, however. In March, his second album ? debuted at number one on the Billboard album charts, and his single “Sad!” has spent seven weeks in the Hot 100.

We’ve reached out to representatives for XXXTentacion and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. We will update this post if and when we hear back with more information about the shooting.