Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You”
On May 1, Shawn Mendes kicked off his 2019 release schedule with an energetic new single entitled “If I Can’t Have You.”
Accompanied by a monochrome music video and a Saturday Night Live performance, the song has already become the 20-year-old pop star’s highest-charting hit to date with a No. 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.
Claiming he’s written 45 songs in the past six months, Mendes told Beats 1 that “If I Can’t Have You” was “the one consistently every time I played for myself and for friends and family was giving people that smile.”
See Shawn Mendes’ full “If I Can’t Have You” lyrics and video below.
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I’m in Toronto and I got this view
But I might as well be in a hotel room (Yeah)
It doesn’t matter ’cause I’m so consumed
Spending all my nights reading texts from you
Oh, I’m good at keeping my distance
I know, that you’re the feeling I’m missing
You know that I hate to admit it
But everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I’m so sorry that my timing is off
But I can’t move on if we’re still gonna talk
Is it wrong for me to not want half
I want all of you, all the strings attached
Oh, I’m good at keeping my distance
I know, that you’re the feeling I’m missing
You know that I hate to admit it
But everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I’m trying, to move on, forget you, but I hold on
Everything means nothing, everything means nothing, babe
I’m trying, to move on, forget you, but I hold on
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you
I can’t write one song that’s not about you
Can’t drink without thinking about you
Is it too late to tell you that
Everything means nothing if I can’t have you
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Written by: Shawn Mendes, Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Nate Mercereau
