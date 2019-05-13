On May 1, Shawn Mendes kicked off his 2019 release schedule with an energetic new single entitled “If I Can’t Have You.”

Accompanied by a monochrome music video and a Saturday Night Live performance, the song has already become the 20-year-old pop star’s highest-charting hit to date with a No. 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Claiming he’s written 45 songs in the past six months, Mendes told Beats 1 that “If I Can’t Have You” was “the one consistently every time I played for myself and for friends and family was giving people that smile.”

See Shawn Mendes’ full “If I Can’t Have You” lyrics and video below.

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I’m in Toronto and I got this view

But I might as well be in a hotel room (Yeah)

It doesn’t matter ’cause I’m so consumed

Spending all my nights reading texts from you

Oh, I’m good at keeping my distance

I know, that you’re the feeling I’m missing

You know that I hate to admit it

But everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I’m so sorry that my timing is off

But I can’t move on if we’re still gonna talk

Is it wrong for me to not want half

I want all of you, all the strings attached

Oh, I’m good at keeping my distance

I know, that you’re the feeling I’m missing

You know that I hate to admit it

But everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I’m trying, to move on, forget you, but I hold on

Everything means nothing, everything means nothing, babe

I’m trying, to move on, forget you, but I hold on

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you

I can’t write one song that’s not about you

Can’t drink without thinking about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can’t have you

Written by: Shawn Mendes, Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Nate Mercereau

