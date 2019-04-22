K-pop sensation BTS and American singer Halsey have rewritten the YouTube record books with their new collaboration, “Boy With Luv.”

The star-studded release broke YouTube’s single-day viewing record for music videos with an eye-popping 74.6 million views in its first 24 hours. “Boy With Luv” also debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking BTS’ highest performance on the chart to date.

“Yes, we’re still running the numbers. But we can confirm that ‘Boy With Luv’ feat. Halsey is now *officially* the most-viewed 24 hour debut in @YouTube history!!” YouTube Music’s official account tweeted.

See BTS & Halsey’s full “Boy With Luv” lyrics and video below.

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ah)

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh)

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ah)

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh)

모든 게 궁금해 how’s your day

Oh tell me (oh yeah yeah, ah yeh ah yeh)

뭐가 널 행복하게 하는지

Oh text me (oh yeah yeah, ah yeh ah yeh)

Your every picture

내 머리맡에 두고 싶어 oh bae

Come be my teacher

네 모든 걸 다 가르쳐줘

Your one, your two

Listen my my baby 나는

저 하늘을 높이 날고 있어

(그때 니가 내게 줬던 두 날개로)

이제 여긴 너무 높아

난 내 눈에 널 맞추고 싶어

Yeah you makin’ me a boy with love

Oh my my my, oh my my my

I’ve waited all my life

네 전부를 함께하고 싶어

Oh my my my, oh my my my

Looking for something right

이제 조금은 나 알겠어

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ah) I want something stronger (I want it)

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh) than a moment, than a moment, love

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ah) I have waited longer

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh)

For a boy with, for a boy with love

널 알게 된 이후 ya 내 삶은 온통 너 ya

사소한 게 사소하지 않게 만들어버린 너라는 별

(Oh yeah) 하나부터 열까지 ay ay 모든 게 특별하지 ay ay

너의 관심사 걸음걸이 말투와 사소한 작은 습관들까지 (oh ah)

Ay 다 말하지 너무 작던 내가 영웅이 된 거라고 (oh nah)

난 말하지 운명 따윈 처음부터 내 게 아니었다고 (oh nah)

세계의 평화 (no way)

거대한 질서 (no way)

그저 널 지킬 거야 난 (boy with love)

Listen my my baby 나는

저 하늘을 높이 날고 있어

(그때 니가 내게 줬던 두 날개로)

이제 여긴 너무 높아

난 내 눈에 널 맞추고 싶어

Yeah you makin’ me a boy with love

Oh my my my, oh my my my

You got me high so fast

네 전부를 함께하고 싶어

Oh my my my, oh my my my

You got me fly so fast

이제 조금은 나 알겠어

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ah) Love is nothing stronger (I want it)

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh) (than a boy with) than a boy with love

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ah) love is nothing stronger

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh) (than a boy with) than a boy with love

툭 까놓고 말할게

나도 모르게 힘이 들어가기도 했어

높아버린 sky, 커져버린 hall

때론 도망치게 해달라며 기도했어

But 너의 상처는 나의 상처

깨달았을 때 나 다짐했던걸

니가 준 이카루스의 날개로

태양이 아닌 너에게로

Let me fly

Oh my my my, oh my my my

I’ve waited all my life

네 전부를 함께하고 싶어

Oh my my my, oh my my my

Looking for something right

이제 조금은 나 알겠어

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ah) I want something stronger (I want it)

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh) than a moment, than a moment, love

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ah) love is nothing stronger

(Ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh ah ooh) (than a boy with) than a boy with love

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Hyo Won Kang, Nam Jun Kim, Melanie Joy Fontana, Michel ‘Lindgren’ Schulz, Si Hyuk Bang, Yun Ki Min, Emily Weisband, Ho Seok Jung, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

See also: Post Malone – Sunflower Lyrics | Lauren Daigle – You Say Lyrics | Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody Lyrics |