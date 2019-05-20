What Does Moby’s Game of Thrones Meme Mean?

As the nation debates whether last night’s Game of Thrones finale was “an unintelligible waste of everyone’s time” or merely just “dumb as shit,” we’d like to present some analysis from Moby, in the form of a meme he appears to have created:

Moby seems to be making a commentary on a notoriously violent series ending with a peace accord brokered in the wake of an assassination that should have sparked all-out war. Perhaps he is just leaving us to wrestle with the depths of the juxtaposition that is Game of Thrones and… Farmville. Or maybe he’s subtly but gravely insulting Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss by comparing the conclusion of their masterwork to the most suffocating of Facebook’s lowbrow cartoon games, a universe where bunnies and chickens bop around until their user forgets about their existence.

But then — does Moby play Farmville? Because techno’s most prominent vegan enjoying a game in which animals are domesticated and harvested for food and profit may be the one thing less likely than the Grey Worm accepting the murder of his queen.

Thoughts?