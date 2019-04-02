The Raconteurs have announced the title and release date of their third album. Help Us Stranger is due out June 21 on Third Man, and marks the supergroup’s first new full-length release since 2008. The band, which features Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler, released the singles “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” in December. All the songs on the record are White and Benson originals, except for the Donovan cover “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness).”

The album will also be released via Third Man’s subscription series as a vault package. The bundle features a limited edition electric green/black/copper swirled vinyl LP, a 7″ of demo versions of two songs from the album, a bandana, a custom vinyl slip cover, and more.

The band recently shared an unusual process they used to make sure they got their mixes right on the album, taking the traditional “car test” concept to a new level by broadcasting the mix from a studio to Jack White’s car (a Tesla, naturally) using an FM signal. This weekend (April 6), the band will make their return to live performance at Third Man Records’ 10 Year Anniversary party.

Check out the album’s cover art and track list, along with the Raconteurs’ upcoming tour dates (Woodstock 50, baby!) below.

Correction: An earlier version of this article falsely listed the album name as Help Me Stranger.

Bored and Razed Help Me Stranger Only Child Don’t Bother Me Shine The Light On Me Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying) Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness) Sunday Driver Now That You’re Gone Live A Lie What’s Yours Is Mine Thoughts and Prayers

Tour:

April 6 – Third Man Records 10 Years – Nashville, TN

April 16 – Powerstation – Auckland, New Zealand (SOLD OUT)

April 18 – Regent Theatre – Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

April 20 – Big Top Sydney – Milsons Point, Australia

April 22 – Bluesfest Byron Bay – Byron Bay, Australia

April 24 – Akasaka Blitz – Minato City, Japan

April 25 – Akasaka Blitz – Minato City, Japan

May 25 – All Points East – London, UK

May 26 – L’Olympia – Paris, France (SOLD OUT)

May 27 – Cirque Royal – Brussels, Belgium

May 28 – E-Werk – Köln, Germany

May 30 – Verti Music Hall – Berlin, Germany

May 31 – Heartland Festival – Kværndrup, Denmark

June 1 – Orange Warsaw Festival – Warsaw, Poland

June 2 – Best Kept Secret Festival – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

August 10 – Railbird Festival – Lexington, KY

August 16 – Woodstock 50 – Watkins Glen, NY