Ice Cube, Janet Jackson, Q-Tip, More Pay Tribute to John Singleton

Pioneering filmmaker John Singleton died today in his hometown of Los Angeles. He was 51. Dozens of artists have paid tribute to the writer and director behind Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, and the Oscar-nominated debut Boyz n the Hood, not the least the many musicians who earned their first acting roles in Singleton’s films.

“I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker,” Boyz n the Hood star Ice Cube tweeted. “There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world.”

“Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers,” wrote Janet Jackson, who starred alongside Tupac Shakur in Poetic Justice. Her titular original song earned an Oscar nomination. “I will miss you John. Keeping your family in my prayers.”

Q-Tip (Poetic Justice), Ludacris (2 Fast 2 Furious), Snoop Dogg (Baby Boy), and Tyrese Gibson (Baby Boy, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Four Brothers) also posted tributes to Singleton. You can read those and others below.

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

6. On Instagram, Janet Jackson pays tribute to John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/vNziIIU9fK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 29, 2019

Laying in bed, I’m confused my soul feels drained.. For the last 2 days I was in the presence of my HERO a man who literally changed my life and my families life forever…. Of ALL the people in the world he… https://t.co/2rqFR6hzD3 — #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) April 29, 2019

Deeply saddened by this news… a great friend to me… he pushed me into acting and gave me my first role… always was in my corner… i cant express how much this hurts #ripjohnsingleton pic.twitter.com/TBNqJY5fSP — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) April 29, 2019

I honestly can’t even find the words right now. This one Hurts Bad. Signing off social media for while. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @SHAFT6816 https://t.co/E2JXhf4coQ — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 29, 2019

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

I met @SHAFT6816 as a recently graduated first time writer/director embarking on his nascent film career. I will forever remember him fondly from our first meeting during the audition… https://t.co/nftANCeA8Q — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) April 29, 2019

Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just… https://t.co/SlQGwDEHU7 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019