Culture \
Ice Cube, Janet Jackson, Q-Tip, More Pay Tribute to John Singleton
Pioneering filmmaker John Singleton died today in his hometown of Los Angeles. He was 51. Dozens of artists have paid tribute to the writer and director behind Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, and the Oscar-nominated debut Boyz n the Hood, not the least the many musicians who earned their first acting roles in Singleton’s films.
“I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker,” Boyz n the Hood star Ice Cube tweeted. “There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world.”
“Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers,” wrote Janet Jackson, who starred alongside Tupac Shakur in Poetic Justice. Her titular original song earned an Oscar nomination. “I will miss you John. Keeping your family in my prayers.”
Q-Tip (Poetic Justice), Ludacris (2 Fast 2 Furious), Snoop Dogg (Baby Boy), and Tyrese Gibson (Baby Boy, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Four Brothers) also posted tributes to Singleton. You can read those and others below.