Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube to Headline Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Concert at Yankee Stadium

The show will take place on Aug. 11, the day hip-hop was born in the Bronx
Run DMC
(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Bronx will host a major celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and its role therein on Aug. 11 at Yankee Stadium, with Run-DMC headlining in what’s billed as their ‘Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off.’

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip-Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” Run said in a statement. Added DMC, “Aug 11th is Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip-Hop!!!”

Also performing at the event are Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick.

Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina will take part in the Queens of Hip-Hop portion of the show, while Kool Herc and Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and the Sugar Hill Gang will participate in a Pillars of Hip-Hop set.

Presale tickets for the Live Nation/Mass Appeal promoted event are available on June 8 at 10 am EST. General tickets go on sale June 9.

SPIN Staff

