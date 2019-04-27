New York’s Webster Hall reopened last night after closing for extensive renovation. To celebrate the occasion, Jay-Z hosted a concert at the Bowery Presents venue, where he brought out fellow New Yorker Nas to perform the rapper’s Illmatic classics “The World Is Yours” and “N.Y. State Of Mind,” this time as part of a new mashup combined with Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt single “Dead Presidents” Elsewhere in his set, Jay-Z brought Cam’ron and Jim Jones onstage.

Jay-Z’s last solo album 4:44 was released in 2017, followed by Everything Is Love, his collaborative album with Beyoncé, last year. Recently, he penned a tribute to the rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died after being shot in his native Los Angeles late last month. Nas’ 1994 debut album Illmatic recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Watch the two rapper’s team up at Webster Hall below.

JUST IN: Jay-Z just performed with Nas 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/AvkvvOnDzH — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 27, 2019

Jay Z performed a new freestyle at the B-Sides show. "Gentrify your own hood before these people do it.

Claim eminent domain and have your people move in.

That's a small glimpse into what Nipsey was doing.

For anybody still confused as to what he was doing."

- Jay Z pic.twitter.com/d20cEEYSD2 — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) April 27, 2019

WELCOME TO NEW YORK CITY. Hov just brought out KILLA CAM at #BSides2 pic.twitter.com/offC42jqWl — Complex (@Complex) April 27, 2019