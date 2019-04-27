News \
Watch Jay-Z Bring Out Nas and Cam’ron at New York Performance
New York’s Webster Hall reopened last night after closing for extensive renovation. To celebrate the occasion, Jay-Z hosted a concert at the Bowery Presents venue, where he brought out fellow New Yorker Nas to perform the rapper’s Illmatic classics “The World Is Yours” and “N.Y. State Of Mind,” this time as part of a new mashup combined with Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt single “Dead Presidents” Elsewhere in his set, Jay-Z brought Cam’ron and Jim Jones onstage.
Jay-Z’s last solo album 4:44 was released in 2017, followed by Everything Is Love, his collaborative album with Beyoncé, last year. Recently, he penned a tribute to the rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died after being shot in his native Los Angeles late last month. Nas’ 1994 debut album Illmatic recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Watch the two rapper’s team up at Webster Hall below.