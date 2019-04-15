Jay-Z to Re-Open Webster Hall After Extensive Renovation

Jay-Z will help celebrate the reopening of New York’s iconic Webster Hall on April 26 after the venue’s recent extensive renovation. The rap legend’s “B-Sides 2″ show will be Jay’s first time playing the venue in Manhattan’s East Village that first opened in 1886. General public tickets for the gig, billed in a statement as aimed at “Day 1 fans,” will go on sale on Friday (April 19) at 11 a.m. ET here.

A limited number of tickets will be available to American Express card members starting Thursday (April 18) at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. ET. The renovation of the 133 year-old venue aims to “preserve the iconic features of the venue, while modernizing it to meet today’s entertainment and guest experiences standards,” according to a statement.

“When we were thinking about who would be the right choice to open this legendary venue, we knew it had to be a world-famous New York City icon,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global in the statement. “No one fits that description better than JAY-Z, who will join an unparalleled list of celebrated performers who have played Webster Hall.”

“The Bowery Presents formed in 2004 when we booked Sonic Youth at Webster Hall,” added John Moore, founder and partner at The Bowery Presents. “We are thrilled to return to our roots, New York City’s oldest music venue, to begin this storied new chapter for artists and fans alike.”

Other acts confirmed to preform at the re-opened venue over the next few months include: Dillon Francis, Patti Smith and Her Band, Rosalia, MGMT, Empire of the Sun, Sigrid, TroyBoi, Old Dominion, Sharon Van Etten, Broken Social Scene, Real Estate, Chromeo, Big Thief and more; click here for a full schedule of shows and events.

“In renovating one of New York’s most historic and iconic venues, our goals were simple and straightforward; maintain the integrity of the space, modernize it to create an incredible concert experience for fans and performers, and book a dynamic mix of artists in music today,” said Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents in the statement. “Today’s announcement of JAY-Z to open Webster Hall, along with an eclectic line-up of artists throughout its opening month, achieves all of those goals positioning the venue to continue its success for decades to come.”

Check out the announcement of the Jay show below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.