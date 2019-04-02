Elvis Costello and Blondie Announce Tour

Two legends are coming together for a nation-wide tour this summer. Blondie and Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a 13-city co-headlining tour to take place this July and August. The two icons will begin their jaunt across the country in Bethel, NY on July 20, making stops in Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more, before closing things out in Seattle, Washington on August 10.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters released their latest album Look Now last year, the group’s first record in a decade. Blondie, meanwhile, released their latest album, Pollinator, in 2017, the follow-up to 2014’s Ghosts of Download. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie Co-Headlining 2019 Tour Dates:

7/20 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/23 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7/24 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

7/26 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

7/27 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Theater At The Palms

8/2 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Summit

8/4 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

8/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Concord Pavilion

8/10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery