Elvis Costello has announced a new album with his band, the Imposters, called Look Now. The followup to their 2008 LP Momofuku, the album features two singles, “Unwanted Number” and “Under Lime,” both of which are available now on streaming platforms. The album also includes a guest appearance from Burt Bacharach on the song “Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter,” co-written by Carole King. Earlier this month, Costello went public with news of “a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy” that forced him to cancel a number of tour dates. Listen to his new singles below.