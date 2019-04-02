Watch Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst Cover “Shallow”

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst are on a bit of a cover spree. The duo are currently touring in support of their recent collaborative album as Better Oblivion Community Center, and are treating crowds to different covers each night. They’ve already covered the Killers’ classic “Human,” as well as “Can’t Hardly Wait” by the Replacements. They even did Death Cab For Cutie’s “Title And Registration” during their stop in Seattle. There were whispers that they might also cover Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” from A Star is Born; last night, during their show at Brooklyn Steel, Bridgers and Oberst made it happen.

Better Oblivion Community Center have a few more North American tour dates lined up before they head off to Europe in May. Grab a ticket here. They’ve also been making the rounds on late night TV, with performances of original songs on The Late Late Show and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch a video of the “Shallow” cover below, or just skip to 3:04 for the “ahhhhHHHahhhh.”