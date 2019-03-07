The Black Keys have released the single “Lo/Hi,” their first new musical release in five years. Recorded at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville, the bluesy, fuzztoned rocker is in line with the Black Keys’ signature sound since their beginnings in the early 2000s, bolstered by a chorus of female backing vocalists. The single has not yet been associated with a larger project.

Last month, Keys member Patrick Carney debuted a single and announced a new album from his new Ohio-reared duo Sad Planets. His other half in the Keys, Dan Auerbach, released his solo album Waiting on a Song in 2017 and released the Amazon exclusive single “Up on a Mountain of Love” last year. The Black Keys’ last album was 2014’s Turn Blue.

Listen to “Lo/Hi” below.