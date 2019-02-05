Video: Travis Scott – “Can’t Say”

Travis Scott does The Warriors meets Akira meets Tron meets A.I., and all in Saint Laurent? I guess that’s my best attempt at an elevator pitch for the rapper’s new video for his Astroworld cut “Can’t Say,” which comes the week after his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance alongside Big Boi and the widely maligned Maroon 5. There are flaming motorcycles, a flaming pyramid, and ultimately, a lot of sci-fi-infused Jesus imagery. It is exactly what you would expect from the trap maximalist Scott, who is currently at the height of his popularity.

The “Can’t Say” video, directed by Nathalie Canguilhem and produced by Saint Laurent, follows in the footsteps of his blockbuster clips for “Yosemite” and his ubiquitous, bifurcated hit “Sicko Mode.” Scott is currently still touring behind Astroworld, with North American dates lasting through March. Watch the “Can’t Say” video (or is it really an elaborate Saint Laurent ad?) below.