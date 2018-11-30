Travis Scott has seemingly turned his concert tour stage into a roller coaster ride this year, and now he’s showing off his own full theme park for his new video for “Yosemite,” the Gunna-assisted track off of his latest album Astroworld. In the video, a young boy finds himself transported to a new world that is part Jungle Book and part Avatar. The boy walks through the remains of the Astroworld amusement park come to life all around him. As this is going on, Travis Scott and Gunna watch from high in the sky on their private Astroworld plane.

The “Yosemite” video follows the recently released Skrillex remix for Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” Scott also hosted his inaugural Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas earlier this month. It featured sets from Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, and more. He’s currently still on tour behind Astroworld, though recently he announced that he had to reschedule performances in Hartford, Cleveland, and Milwaukee. Gunna recently unveiled his joint mixtape with Lil Baby and made an appearance on Mariah Carey’s Caution. Watch the video for “Yosemite” below.