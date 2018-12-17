Travis Scott Announces 2019 Astroworld Tour Dates

Travis Scott has announced a slate of new tour dates behind his latest album Astroworld. The second leg commences January 25 in Vancouver and extends into March, hitting 28 cities across the United States and Canada. In Travis Scott-ian fashion, the rapper teased new merchandise alongside the announcement. Scott’s initial Astroworld tour run—supported by Trippie Redd, Gunna, and Cactus Jack signee Sheck Wes—wraps this month after several dates were postponed due to “technical production issues.” Scott also hosted the inaugural Astroworld Festival in his hometown Houston last month.

Astroworld, Scott’s third LP, debuted atop the Billboard 200 in August and climbed back to No. 1 earlier this month. Scott recently shared a video for the Gunna-featuring “Yosemite,” his first visual since “Sicko Mode,” which received a proper video in October. The latter song received renewed attention this week after Kanye West posted several tweets complaining about perceived slights in Drake’s guest verse. West eventually discussed the song with Scott in person and wrote, “It’s all love”; his relationship with Drake remains unresolved.

View Scott’s full tour schedule below. Pre-sale starts on Tuesday for those fans with American Express cards. Less lucky teenagers will have to wait a few more days.