Offset Announces Solo Album Release Date

Offset has announced a February 22 release date for his as-yet-untitled solo debut. The news came via the Migos member’s Instagram during the middle of tonight’s Grammy Awards, where Offset’s wife Cardi B performed “Money” and earned her first Grammy for Best Rap Album. Offset announced the album release with a short video clip that features Cardi giving birth to their daughter Kulture.

Offset’s solo album was expected late last year but delayed amid marital drama. His groupmates Quavo and Takeoff released their own solo debuts this past October and November, respectively. Migos released their latest group full-length Culture II in January 2018 and this past week shared a new song featured in a Mountain Dew commercial titled “Position to Win.” They also appeared last month on DJ Mustard’s single “Pure Water.”

Watch Offset’s album teaser below.