Grammys 2019: Watch Cardi B Perform “Money”

Cardi B took the stage at tonight’s Grammy Awards for a rendition of “Money,” her first solo single since her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

The performance follows a whirlwind year for Cardi B—in 2018, the Highbridge rapper rode the success of her breakthrough 2017 single “Bodak Yellow” and rose to prominence as one of the world’s hottest new hip hop artists. Last spring, she released Invasion of Privacy to critical acclaim and commercial success. The record featured collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and more. She also got married to Migos’ Offset, with whom she had her first child, Kulture. Relationship drama continues to swirl around the on-again-off-again couple, but the two posed for pictures together on the Grammys red carpet.

“Bodak Yellow” earned Cardi two nominations at least year’s Grammy Awards in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories. She lost both, but is up for five awards tonight: Record of the Year (“I Like It”), Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Maroon 5 collab “Girls Like You“), Best Rap Performance (“Be Careful”), and Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy). “Money” was a one-off single released back in December.

Watch a clip from her performance at the 2019 Grammys below.