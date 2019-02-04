The day after his Super Bowl performance with Travis Scott and Maroon 5, Big Boi has announced an upcoming 2019 tour featuring a stacked lineup of Dungeon Family-affilitated groups. The brief Dungeon Family Tour will occur in April, featuring perfomances by Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown (who was featured during Big Boi’s Super Bowl performance), Organized Noize, and KP the Great. Find out more information about the tour and ticketing at its official website.

Prior to his Super Bowl performance, Big Boi released two new singles: “Doin’ It,” featuring Sleepy Brown, and “Return of the Dope Boi,” featuring Killer Mike & Backbone. Today, he’s released a clip for the light party jam “Doin’ It,” which features a sticky melodic hook as well as familiar traditional Big Boi flows. The video features Big Boi embroiled in romantic activity, driving a car, a bit of Lyft product placement, and a pretty chill owl.

Big Boi’s last album, Boomniverse, came out in 2017, and released a charming Tiny Desk concert in October of last year. Watch the “Doin’ It” clip and check out the Dungeon Family tour dates below.

April 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

April 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

April 17 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

April 18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

April 20 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater

April 22 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theater

April 23 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

April 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 27 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station