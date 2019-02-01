Stream 2 New Songs From Big Boi

Outkast rapper and Atlanta native Big Boi is set to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend, and in the buildup to the event, the rapper has released two new songs: “Doin’ It” featuring Sleepy Brown and “Return of the Dope Boi” featuring Killer Mike and Backbone. Where “Doin’ It” offers a light, radio-friendly pop song with soul undertones, “Return of the Dope Boi” opts for something harder, with heavier production and a standout verse from Backbone.

Big Boi’s latest solo album Boomiverse was released in 2017. In October, the rapper performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert. He also made an appearance in Director X’s remake of Superfly last year. Hear “Doin’ It” and “Return of the Dope Boi” below.