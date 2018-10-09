“Good afternoon. We’ve come…to give you three big songs behind a tiny ass desk,” Big Boi said at the NPR Office recently. He delivered on that promise. The rapper, best known for forming Outkast with André 3000, along with Sleepy Brown of the Atlanta-based hip hop/R&B production team Organized Noize and an eight-member backing band performed two Outkast tracks and one Big Boi original: “So Fresh So Clean,” “All Night” and “The Way You Move.” Though the entire group was clad in identical black and yellow sweatshirts with the words “Trap House/Serving Daily” emblazoned upon their chests in Waffle House’s font, its chemistry would have been evident had all its members been wearing different clothes. Big Boi released Boomiverse last year and is currently on tour with Christina Aguilera. He has also toured the U.S., Europe, and Canada in support of the record. “Word is spreading,” he said of the album. “Don’t stop.” Watch the NPR performance below.