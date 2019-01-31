Stream Jessica Pratt’s New Album Quiet Signs

Jessica Pratt’s third LP Quiet Signs is out next Friday (February 8), but NPR has a full stream of this incredibly beautiful and carefully crafted album today. The California singer-songwriter has released a few muted, tuneful miniatures from the nine-track record prior to this: “This Time Around” and “Poly Blue,” complete with grainy, impressionistic videos, as well as “Aeroplane.” The album is Pratt’s first since 2015’s On Your Own Love Again, and her first that is not a collection of home recordings. “On some level I considered an audience while making the last record,” Pratt explained in a press statement. “But my creative world was still very private then and I analyzed the process less. This was the first time I approached writing with the idea of a cohesive record in mind.”

Pratt will be touring behind Quiet Signs this spring; see her full list of dates below. Listen to Quiet Signs over at NPR and pre-order the album here.

04/26/19 – Seattle, WA @ Ballard Homestead

04/27/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/30/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/01/19 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

05/03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project

05/09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

05/10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

05/11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol

05/12/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

05/13/19 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

05/15/19 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

05/16/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/17/19 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

05/19/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Park Church Co-op